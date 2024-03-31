Sunday, March 31, 2024
PFA foils fake milk production attempt, seizes goods, machinery

Our Staff Reporter
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a factory and foiled the fake milk production plan by seizing goods used for milk production. Food Safety team inspected the fake milk factory at Canal Road, Ra­himabad and recovered 1536 liters of oil, 160 kg skimmed milk powder, seven kg sodium, 136 emp­ty tins, 129 empty bags and seized a huge amount of machinery. The fake milk was prepared with the help of vegetable oil and whey powder. The poisonous milk was being supplied to milk shops and tea stalls. The team registered the First Infor­mation Report (FIR) against the factory owners for producing fake milk. Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed said that people handling fake milk business will be dealt with iron hands. He further said that the elimina­tion of the such mafia was the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.

