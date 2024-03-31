Pizza shop gutted

FAISALABAD - Precious ma­terial in a three-storey pizza shop was reduced to ashes due to fire inci­dent in the area of Jaran­wala police station, here on Saturday. Rescue 1122 spokesman said that fire erupted in a three-storey “Dominoes Pizza”shop situated at Tehsil Jaran­wala near Lady Bagh op­posite Imam Bargah due to short-circuiting. The fire engulfed all storeys of the shop and burnt pre­cious material including furniture, sealing, kitchen items, etc. Receiving in­formation, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.