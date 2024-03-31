PML-N awards PP-147 ticket to Riaz Malik

PML-N has awarded party ticket to former MNA Riaz Malik for by election on PP-147 from Lahore.

The polling for by elections on six National Assembly and 17 provincial assemblies’ seats is scheduled on April 21.

Tahir Naveed will contest election against the PML-N candidate as an independent.

The Sunni Ittehad Counsel (SIC) has awarded its party ticket in the constituency to Shahrukh Jamal Butt.

SIC’s Muhammad Khan Madani and Haji Imtiaz will contest the election as independent candidates.

The seat was won by the PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in general elections from PTI-backed runner up Muhammad Khan Madani with a lead of 5,000 votes.

Hamza Shehbaz had vacated the PP-147 seat, opting to keep the National Assembly seat he had won in general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced schedule of by elections on 23 national and provincial assemblies’ vacant seats across the country on March 13.