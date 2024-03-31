Sunday, March 31, 2024
PML-N confident of Senate election victory

Staff Reporter
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed his confidence on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the upcoming Senate elections. In a meeting with Punjab Assembly members here, he pledged to pri­oritise welfare of people and em­phasised the party’s dedication to serve people under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif. The meeting focused on strategies for the technocrat, minority, and women-specific Senate elections. Present in the meeting were Abida Bashir, Qudsia Batool, Shazia Riz­wan, Uzma Jabeen, Salma Butt, Ishrat Ashraf, Amna Parveen, Zeba Ghafoor, Shahrabano, Shaughta Faisal, Uzma Butt, Maria Talal, and Rahat Afza.

