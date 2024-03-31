Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest notorious Lyari gang war commander in injured condition

APP
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The notorious commander, Fais­al Mulla, was arrested in injured condition after an encounter during the raid on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, Amjad Hayat said that the police conducted a raid and arrested a notorious criminal affiliated with the Lyari gang war allegedly involved in sectarian target killing, extor­tion and terrorism activities in the metropolis.

Amjad Hayat, claimed that the accused was involved in sec­tarian target killing, extortion, terrorism and other serious crimes, adding that the accused was most wanted by the law en­forcement agencies. He revealed that the accused was involved in orchestrating grenade blasts and targeted killings, often tar­geting businessmen, builders, and shopkeepers who refused to pay extortion money. How­ever, the accused is being inves­tigated further.

PTI MNA, 50 workers sentenced to five years prison term

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1711764844.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024