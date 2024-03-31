Police arrest notorious Lyari gang war commander in injured condition

KARACHI - The notorious commander, Fais­al Mulla, was arrested in injured condition after an encounter during the raid on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, Amjad Hayat said that the police conducted a raid and arrested a notorious criminal affiliated with the Lyari gang war allegedly involved in sectarian target killing, extor­tion and terrorism activities in the metropolis.

Amjad Hayat, claimed that the accused was involved in sec­tarian target killing, extortion, terrorism and other serious crimes, adding that the accused was most wanted by the law en­forcement agencies. He revealed that the accused was involved in orchestrating grenade blasts and targeted killings, often tar­geting businessmen, builders, and shopkeepers who refused to pay extortion money. How­ever, the accused is being inves­tigated further.