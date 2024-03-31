Sunday, March 31, 2024
Police arrest suspect in injured condition

APP
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   A sus­pected robber was arrest­ed with gunshot injury in an encounter near the In­dus River bridge on Hyder­abad Bypass. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Nas­eem Nagar police received a tip-off about the pres­ence of some suspects in that area. He claimed that when the police reached the spot the suspected robbers opened fire on the police in a bid to escape. One of them, identified as Munawar Hussain alias Moni, sustained a gunshot in the exchange of fire and was arrested, the spokes­man told, adding that Mo­ni’s associates managed to escape. Moni was shifted to Liaquat University Hos­pital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot injury which he suffered in his leg. The spokesman alleged that Moni was part of an active gang of robbers.

APP

