Sunday, March 31, 2024
Power supply of 54 KP feeders suspended due to rain

APP
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -  Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that power transmission was affected due to heavy rain and hailstorm in different parts of the province.

The spokesman said that 54 feed­ers have failed due to rain in Pesha­war, Nowshera, Mardan and Swat.

Instructions issued to the PESCO field staff to fix the fault as soon as possible and restore power, said the spokesman.

The PESCO control room is trying to ensure power supply during Iftar hours. He said that despite of rains, the field staff was busy to restore electricity. In view of the inclem­ent weather, the customers are re­quested to cooperate with PESCO, he added.

APP

