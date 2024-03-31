President of Peru’s home raided in luxury watch investigation

LIMA - Peruvian authorities raided President Dina Boluarte’s home on Saturday as part of an ongoing corruption inves­tigation related to undisclosed luxury watches. According to a police docu­ment obtained by AFP, about 40 offi­cials were involved in the raid, which was searching for Rolex watches that Boluarte had not publicly declared.

The raid “is for the purpose of search and seizure,” police said.

The embattled president did not appear to be home at the time.

Authorities launched an investiga­tion into Boluarte this month after a news outlet drew attention to pic­tures of her sporting luxury watches at public events.

Saturday’s raid, a joint operation between the po­lice and the pros­ecutor’s office, was broadcast on local television channel Latina. Government agents could be seen surrounding the house in the Surquillo District of the capital Lima while officers blocked oncoming traffic. The surprise, early-morning raid was requested by the public prosecutor and authorized by the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation.

It came after prosecutors refused Boluarte’s request for more time to respond to a subpoena demanding she furnish proof of purchase for her watches. Already facing declining approval ratings, Boluarte has been plunged into a fresh political crisis with the launch of the probe into whether she has illegally enriched herself while in office. If she is indict­ed in the case, a trial could not take place until after her term ends in July 2026 or she is impeached, according to the constitution.

Dozens of journalists descended on the president’s house on Saturday but prosecutors and officials at the scene did not respond to questions. The Peruvian president’s office also did not react immediately. The scandal erupted after local news outlet “La Encerrona” reported in mid-March that Boluarte had worn various Ro­lex timepieces at official events. The outlet drew attention to the watches with pictures dating from December 2022, when Boluarte took office.