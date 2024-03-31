Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President vows to safeguard minorities' rights

President vows to safeguard minorities' rights
Web Desk
10:52 AM | March 31, 2024
National

President Asif Ali Zardari has felicitated Christian community on the occasion of Easter which is being celebrated on Sunday.

In his message, the President acknowledged the active and positive role played by the Christian community in the development of Pakistan and expressed his gratitude for their contributions.

The President reiterated country's commitment to safeguard the rights of minorities and taking measures for their prosperity.

The President said festival of Easter brings a message of hope, love and prosperity.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1711859949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024