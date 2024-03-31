President vows to safeguard minorities' rights

President Asif Ali Zardari has felicitated Christian community on the occasion of Easter which is being celebrated on Sunday.

In his message, the President acknowledged the active and positive role played by the Christian community in the development of Pakistan and expressed his gratitude for their contributions.

The President reiterated country's commitment to safeguard the rights of minorities and taking measures for their prosperity.

The President said festival of Easter brings a message of hope, love and prosperity.