PTI boycotts Senate elections in Sindh

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced boycott of the Senate elections in Sindh, slated for April 2, citing extensive allegations of electoral fraud.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh accused the elections of being tainted by rigging.

He pointed out that individuals who purportedly won according to Form 45 were not represented in the Sindh Assembly, insinuating that PTI-backed candidates were unfairly deprived of their rightful victories through manipulation of election results in Form 47.

Sheikh revealed that six PTI-supported candidates were originally slated to contest in the Sindh Senate polls but have now opted to boycott the process.

Asserting a critical stance against the current government, Sheikh claimed that the ruling party's legitimacy was dwindling, alleging that despite securing victory in 180 seats during the general elections, many were unjustly snatched away.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is poised to secure one of the two Senate seats reserved for women uncontested.

Among the PPP candidates vying for Senate seats are Syed Masroor Ahsan, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Jeean Khan Sarfaraz Rajar, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Dost Ali Jessar, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Sarmad Ali, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Poonjo, Qurat-ul-Ain Marri, and Rubina Qaimkhani.

Additionally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has nominated a single candidate, Amir Waliuddin Chishti, for the general Senate seat.

Moreover, an independent candidate, Faisal Vawda, backed by the MQM-P, is contending for a general Senate seat from Sindh.