PTI made Aseefa Bhutto's victory as MNA controversial: Ghani

Web Desk
11:26 PM | March 31, 2024
 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of intentionally generating controversy surrounding Aseefa Bhutto's victory as MNA.

Aseefa won the NA-207 seat after her father Asif Zardari had vacated it as he was elected as president.

Talking to the media in Karachi, Ghani dismissed allegations that the PPP had abducted any of the candidates. He asserted that such claims were baseless.

Ghani highlighted that Asif Ali Zardari had previously secured a lead of 50,000 votes in the Nawab Shah constituency.

According to Ghani, PTI will get nothing out of such accusations. He challenged the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) in Sindh to present Form 45 claiming victory. He said that the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and JUI-F suffered defeats.


Regarding Aseefa Bhutto, Ghani explained that no suitable candidates stood against her, as the nomination papers of Sher Muhammad Rind and his son were rejected.

He said that if Aseefa Bhutto had contested, she would have gained more votes than Asif Zardari.

Ghani further revealed that Ghulam Mustafa Rind failed to settle the dues issue with HESCO, prompting him to withdraw in favour of the PPP.

Ghani condemned PTI's propaganda efforts to create controversies, noting that 11 candidates had filed papers against Aseefa Bhutto

