PTI MNA, 50 workers sentenced to five years prison term

Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court judge issues first verdict involving violent protests n Newly-elected MNA Kaleemullah Khan among convicts.

GUJRANWALA - At least fifty-one individuals including newly elected PTI MNA Kaleemullah Khan were found guilty of charges including blocking roads, damaging property, and unlawful assembly on May 9. Each defendant received a five-year prison sentence and a fine. The verdict comes after months of hearings at the Gujranwala Central Jail, which saw heightened security measures implemented due to the case’s sensitivity.

The charges stemmed from their involvement in the attacks on sensitive installations during protests, resulting in injuries to ten police officers, one civilian fatality, and extensive property damage, including vandalism of four vehicles.

The court’s decision also highlighted the severity of the offenses, which included blocking roads and inciting crowd gatherings. Security measures at the Central Jail were intensified for the occasion, with a substantial police presence deployed to en­sure order. The incidents, which unfolded on May 9, saw PTI workers engage in protests that escalated into violence against sen­sitive installations. Fol­lowing the unrest, a case was registered against numerous individuals, in­cluding PTI ticket hold­ers, resulting in the arrest of 51 suspects. Addition­ally, the court ordered the seizure of property be­longing to PTI leaders, such as Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed, and Ali Amin Gandapur. Despite the legal proceed­ings, several named lead­ers are currently on inter­im bail, awaiting further developments in the case.