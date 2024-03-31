PTI rejects Jillani’s appointment

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Saturday rejected the appointment of former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice (retd) Tasadduq Hussain Jillani, as the head of the inquiry commission tasked with investigating the letter penned by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, alleging undue meddling by the intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet greenlit the establishment of the inquiry commission and picked Jillani to lead the body. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Jillani retired from his post as Chief Justice of Pakistan in July 2014. The government formed the commission after the Supreme Court endorsement the proposal for a commission,led by a retired judge, to examine the concerns raised by the six IHC judg­es in the letter regarding alleged in­terference by agencies in judicial af­fairs. The former Chief Justice is likely to initiate the proceedings after Eid-ul-Fitr, pending the official notifica­tion. In opposition to the appointment of Jillani, the PTI has demanded the establishment of a commission mod­eled after the Memogate and Election Inquiry Commission. “We reject this commission,” PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said in a statement. He emphasised the necessity for a com­mission composed solely of serving judges, expressing disapproval of a commission comprising retired judg­es. “Such a commission should emu­late the structures of the Memogate and Election Inquiry Commission,” Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said further. Meanwhile, Sher Afzal Marwat, anoth­er PTI leader, labeled Justice Jillani as the most unsuitable person for the role. He took to microblogging plat­form ‘X’ to say that the PTI will chal­lenge Jillani’s appointment.