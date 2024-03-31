Punjab Assembly session summoned on opposition's requisition

The session of Punjab Assembly has been summoned on the requisition of opposition.

As per the details, speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has summoned the session for Monday April 1 at 11.am. A notification in this regard has already been issued by the speaker.

The political situation, inflation and law and order would be discussed in the session, said the agenda items issued by the assembly secretariat.

Earlier, the session was prorogued for indefinite time period on Saturday after the approval of supplementary budget by the House.

Later, the fresh session was summoned on the requisition of opposition benches.