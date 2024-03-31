Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Assembly session summoned on opposition's requisition

Punjab Assembly session summoned on opposition's requisition
Web Desk
3:32 PM | March 31, 2024
National

The session of Punjab Assembly has been summoned on the requisition of opposition.

As per the details, speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has summoned the session for Monday April 1 at 11.am. A notification in this regard has already been issued by the speaker.

The political situation, inflation and law and order would be discussed in the session, said the agenda items issued by the assembly secretariat.

Earlier, the session was prorogued for indefinite time period on Saturday after the approval of supplementary budget by the House.

Later, the fresh session was summoned on the requisition of opposition benches.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1711859949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024