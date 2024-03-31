Punjab govt focusing on solving problems of people: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that the Punjab government was focusing on solv­ing the problems of the people of Punjab and in this regard various ini­tiatives had been taken during one month.

While briefing media about the one month performance of the Pun­jab government here, she said that 6.4 million families were being facili­tated under the Ramazan Nigheban package as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

She said that the Pun­jab government had de­cided to conduct a survey of poor people in three months. Azma Bukhari said that 90 days target had been given for mak­ing neat and clean Pun­jab and work in this re­gard was ongoing.

She said, “Maryam Nawaz believes in taking practical measures and not on hollow slogans.

A free wifi project is being started again and the government would provide services at door­steps.

The Safe Cities Project started by Shehbaz Sharif would now be launched in 18 more districts in Punjab,” she added.

She said roads would be constructed in Punjab at a cost of billion of ru­pees. Azma Bukhari said that free medicines were available in emergency of all public hospitals across the province, adding that hepatitis patients would get their medicines in their homes.

She said for the first time prices of essential items were reducing in Punjab.

Under the Green Pun­jab Programme, 1.8 mil­lion saplings had been planted in one day across the province, she said and added that a new mechanism was being brought to control prices of essential items.

She said that steps were be­ing taken to solve property-related problems of ex­pats, adding that transfer of proper­ty would be made online. Azma said that solar panels would be given to 50,000 electricity consumers purely on merit. She said that the ‘Easter’ package had been set aside for the Christian community and approval had been given to Kisan Package worth Rs 30 billion.

She further said that in five years Punjab would be totally changed, add­ing that Punjab CM Mary­am Nawaz and the PML-N Quaid had a vision to run an underground train.