QMC to plant olive trees on PPP basis to address environmental issues

QUETTA - Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) has decided to plant olive trees on public private partnership basis to reduce pollution, address environ­mental issues and boost the green cover in the provincial capital.

Talking to APP, Administrator Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said that state land would be allocated on lease to private firms for olive trees planta­tion at various sites specified in Quetta.

According to the plan, resource man­agement tasks such as silviculture, inventories, planning, reforestation, monitoring and harvesting of crops would be carried out by the private sector. He said the tree plantation would generate direct and indirect so­cioeconomic, ecological and environ­mental benefits for the local people. The initiative would also help to keep the land of Quetta free from illegal en­croachments and constructions, and to make the environment more beautiful and attractive. The Quetta administra­tion has also plan to establish ‘Miyawa­ki forest’ at different places of the city to reduce city’s increasing tempera­ture. He said, the aggressive plantation would help in controlling the growing environmental pollution and it will also be useful for boosting oxygen level in the atmosphere. He said that the civ­ic authority would enhance forestation through such unique techniques. The administrator said available resources would be utilized to protect the natu­ral resources which were necessary for preserving green environment.