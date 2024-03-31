Sunday, March 31, 2024
Rain, thunderstorm cause tripping, faults on over 80 feeders: IESCO

APP
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Stormy winds, thunderstorm, and rain on Saturday evening in jurisdiction of Islamabad Electric Supply Company caused tripping and faults on over 80 feeders in various circles of the company. The af­fected feeders were included I-10/2, Bari Imam, Khana Dak, G 10/3, H-8, Lohi Bhair, Shahdara, Scheme 2, F 10/3, Peshawar Mor, Racecourse, Muslim Abad, Fatah Jhang, Hassan Abdal, Radio Pakistan and Siadpur, said spokesper­son of IESCO. He said that faults and tripping were also reported from Sadiqabad, Shams Colony, Muammadi Chowk, Dhok Syedian, Kash­mir Road Chakri, New Rawat etc. He said operation teams have been alerted and soon restoration work would be started after rain. 

APP

