Rally held for recovery of Priya Kumari

HYDERABAD  -  Shaheed Bilqees Chandio organization Sindh and Watan Pakistan Aman here on Saturday organized a rally against non-recovery of innocent Priya Ku­mari. According to details, the rally was started from Sindh University old campus and culminat­ed at Hyderabad Press Club. Addressing the rally, eminent Lawyer Nisar Ahmed Chandio said that Priya Kumari, who belonged to a nobel Hindu fam­ily of Sangar, was disappeared since two and half years but nobody knows about her whereabout that whether she was dead or alive. He demanded the Sindh Government to take sincere efforts for the early release of innocent girl and handover to the parents. Advocate Abdul Wahab Munshi Abdul Hakeem Chandio Advocate, Bahzad Memon, Rabia Baloch General Secretary Bilqees Chandio orga­nization, Ali Akber Soomro writer Vice Chairman SBCO, Siraj Ahmed Gopang, Gulzar Ahmed JUna­mai Advocate High Court , Nazeer Qureshi Wom­en activist, Sajida Qazi, nazeer Yousuf Chandio, DileepKumar Chairman Watan Pakistan aman and Gul Naz Baloch woman activist and large number of students and citizens participated in the rally.

