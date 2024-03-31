Sunday, March 31, 2024
Rescuers urged to maintain high standards

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Emergency Services Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer wel­comed 623 rescuers recruited for provinces of Sindh and Balochistan at the Emergency Services Academy, Lahore. Addressing the newly recruited rescuers of Sindh and Balochistan at the Emergency Services Academy (ESA) Thokar Niaz Baig here on Saturday, he congratulates them on becoming a part of the Res­cue 1122 life-saving Emergency Service. Dr. Rizwan Naseer said, “you are going to join a service, which has a short history but with many achievements.” He ad­vised the newly recruited rescuers to treat emergen­cy victims with professional manners and follow high standards. Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122, which started from Lahore in 2004, was functional in all districts of Punjab and in other provinces of Paki­stan. The service has rescued 14.5 million emergency victims while maintaining its average response time of 7 minutes. The service maintained the standard in all districts of Punjab. The Motorbike Ambulance Ser­vice (MAS) has responded to 2,069,008 with 4 min­utes average response time, which is an achievement even internationally and the first modern Rescue Fire Service has saved losses worth over 642 billion by improving response time and professional firefight­ing on modern lines, he added. Dr. Rizwan Naseer informed the rescuers that the Emergency Services Academy had trained over 24,000 and expanded the emergency service to all districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan. He said that the main reason for the success of Emergency Services Department was the recruitment of right staff, establishment of an effective emergency management system through appropriate legisla­tion and most importantly the training provided to the staff for the first time in Pakistan.

OUR STAFF REPORT

