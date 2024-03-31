Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemns Harnai blast, seeks investigation report

APP
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sat­urday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Har­nai, describing it a deplorable act of violence. Bugti instructed the Home Department to provide a com­prehensive report on the incident. He ordered to offer better medical facilities to the injured.

Bugti called the attack an act of cowardice and terrorism and ordered for immediate submission of investigation report of the incident. He said the people of Balochistan and the security forces are united against the enemies of peace and will never let off those who shed blood of innocent people. “Peace will win in the war against those who spread terror and horror”, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1711764844.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024