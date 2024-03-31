Seven die in KP as downpour lashes parts of country

PESHAWAR/LAHORE - At least seven people died and nine others were injured in rain related accidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, officials said Saturday.

Director General (DG) Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed told reporters on Saturday that four children are among the dead. Roof collapse incidents occurred in Peshawar, Nowshera, Shangla, Bannu and Bajaur, he said.

Also, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said Saturday that four houses were reportedly damaged due to heavy rains. Four children and woman died while two women, two children and a man reported injured.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur expressed grief and directed to provide relief and compensation cheques to the affected families. He also directed for opening of closed roads and provision of facilities to people stuck in rains and land sliding.

Heavy rains lashed party of the Punjab province on Saturday as well. The rain made night colder and made weather pleasant. However, the local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.