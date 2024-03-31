Sherry Rehman demands exemplary punishment for girl’s killers

HYDERABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Senator Sherry Rehman has condemned the brutal murder of 22-year-old Toba Tek Singh girl Maria allegedly by her brother and father. In her statement, Sena­tor Sherry Rehman said she was heartbroken to hear about the heinous and inhumane act of killing an in­nocent woman. “The murder of Maria by her brother and father is a violation of basic human rights and our traditions,” she said. She said the video circulating on social media had made everyone hang head in shame. “It should not be considered a normal incident and its terrible nature should not be neglected. Instead, a transparent investigation into this murder should be held to punish all those involved,” she demanded.