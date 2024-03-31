Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sherry Rehman demands exemplary punishment for girl’s killers

Sherry Rehman demands exemplary punishment for girl’s killers
Agencies
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Senator Sherry Rehman has condemned the brutal murder of 22-year-old Toba Tek Singh girl Maria allegedly by her brother and father. In her statement, Sena­tor Sherry Rehman said she was heartbroken to hear about the heinous and inhumane act of killing an in­nocent woman. “The murder of Maria by her brother and father is a violation of basic human rights and our traditions,” she said. She said the video circulating on social media had made everyone hang head in shame. “It should not be considered a normal incident and its terrible nature should not be neglected. Instead, a transparent investigation into this murder should be held to punish all those involved,” she demanded.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1711764844.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024