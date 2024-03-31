Sindh CM, Japanese envoy discuss progress of Rs8.5b JICA projects

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Ambassador of Japan WADA Mitsuhiro discussed the development projects launched with the support of Japan Interna­tional Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Rs8500.5 million.

The meeting was attended by the Consul General of Japan Tahara, and First Secretary Fukuda while the Chief Minister was assisted by his Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah and Secretary Investment Mureed Rahmoo.

The Chief Minister said that the JICA project of upgradation of girls schools into elementary schools in rural areas has been launched for Rs2,287.24 mil­lion and was at the advanced stage. He added that the prequalification of the contractor and bids for construction and completion of works have been finalised.

It was pointed out that in the first phase, 11 elementary schools were being constructed, including seven in Khairpur district and four in Nausheh­roferoze.

In the second phase construction of elementary schools in Sukkur, Larkana and Malir Karachi would be taken up. The main components of the project include civil works and procurement of furniture.

The Ambassador of Japan said that the project was most important, there­fore it needed to be expedited.

Discussing the programme for Flood Response Through Reconstruction of Education Facilities the CM said that the project has been initiated with the assistance of JICA in 9 districts- three in Mirpurkhas division, two each in Nawabshah and Khairpur, one each in Sukkur and Ghotki. The proj­ect has been launched for Rs1.566 bil­lion, including Rs1.42 billion of JICA and Rs142.41 million of Sindh gov­ernment share. Under the project pri­mary school buildings badly damaged by the floods and heavy rains are be­ing reconstructed. The damaged furni­ture would be replaced, and the school buildings would be solarised.

The CM told the Ambassador that the consultant agreement signed and veri­fied by the JICA had been achieved, and work would be started shortly.

The Sindh government has launched the project of establishing a Maternal and Child Health Care Cen­tre at Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro for Rs4963.331 million, in­cluding Rs174.225 million Sindh gov­ernment share.

The CM said that the objective was to extend/strengthen the medical ser­vices including neonatal/children hos­pital and MCH Center, LUH Jamshoro.

The centre would be provided with the equipment for the facilitation of the patients and to improve healthcare and reduce maternal & infant mortali­ty in the Hyderabad division and adja­cent areas.

Murad Shah said that the centre would also provide tertiary care level health services while improving OPD/ indoor, intensive care, operation the­atre, general ward and emergency ser­vices for mothers, infants and neo­nates.

Chairman P&D Najam Shah told the meeting that as per JICA recommenda­tion consultant has been hired and the construction work has been awarded.

The Chief Minister and the ambassa­dor agreed to review the progress of these new projects every three months so that work on them could be com­pleted well in time.

The CM thanked the ambassador and JICA for their support to the people of the province.