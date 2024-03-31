Sindh govt always paid electricity bills on time, Murad tells Aurangzeb

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb Sat­urday agreed to collaborate to at­tract foreign investment and boost exports besides enhancing the finan­cial stability of the province in gen­eral and of the country in particular.

This emerged in a meeting be­tween the two here at CM House on Saturday. The meeting was attend­ed by Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Additional Secretary Minis­try of Finance Amjad Mahmood, and Provincial Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, according to a CM’s spokesman.

The CM pointed out that his gov­ernment has always paid its elec­tricity bills on time, and if any outstanding bills needed to be rec­onciled, the federal government should have brought the issue to their attention instead of making at-source deductions. The CM also said that the FBR after reading a news item of the cars registered in Sindh from 1948 to 2015 had de­ducted Rs6 billion of the province at source. Despite the resolution of the issue still the amount has not been refunded. The finance minis­ter told the chief minister that he was working to develop a proper professional working relationship between the federal and provin­cial organizations. “The federal and provincial organizations and insti­tutions have to work together, learn from each other’s expertise, sup­port each other for growth and co­operate for collective uplift and de­velopment,” he said.

Mohammad Aurangzeb assured the chief minister that the at-source de­duction issue would be resolved am­icably. The CM and the federal finance minister also discussed the price es­calation of industrial gas. The chief minister said that the industrialists were quite upset with the increase in industrial gas prices. The finance minister said that during his meet­ing with the industrialists, they also complained to him. Therefore, they agreed to discuss the matter with the federal minister for petroleum to re­solve the issue. The chief minister said that in the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the provincial government has not been given any new scheme for the last eight years. Compared to Sindh the other provinces have been given new schemes in the federal PSDP.

Aurangzeb and Shah agreed that the issue of PSDP’s new schemes would be discussed with the fed­eral minister for planning & Devel­opment. It was also agreed that the federal and provincial governments would work together to develop the agriculture sector on scientific and modern methods. It was pointed out that there was ample potential to cultivate export-quality crops, vege­tables, fruits, and dairy products so that they could be exported to earn foreign exchange.

The CM told the federal finance min­ister that he was working to introduce new technologies to improve crop yield and measures being taken to en­sure the provision of certified seed in the market. Discussing the reconstruc­tion of flood-devastated infrastruc­ture, the CM told the federal finance minister that houses, school buildings, and roads were being reconstructed. He said that the donor agencies have extended a helping hand in the recon­struction of flood-affected infrastruc­ture, but the funds have not trickled down as was pledged by the interna­tional community. The chief minister and the federal minister also agreed to attract foreign investment in dif­ferent sectors for which investment procedures would be made simple and automated.