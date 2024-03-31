Sindh govt awards teaching licence to 646 teachers

KARACHI - SIBA Testing Services (STS) has of­ficially announced the results of the Teaching License Test, which was held on January 28, under the recently ap­proved Sindh Teaching License Policy 2023. 4000 B.Ed. or M.Ed./ M.A. quali­fied teachers (from both government and private sector) took the test, of which 646 have cleared the test and have secured an Elementary (Class 1-8) Teaching License.

The test contained 2 sections- 40 marks were dedicated to assessing candidates’ content knowledge via Multiple Choice Questions; and 60 marks were dedicated to assessing pedagogical content knowledge via Constructed Response Questions (de­scriptive questions). Candidates were required to obtain at least 20 out of 40 marks in the Content Knowledge section AND ALSO at least 30 out of 60 marks in the Pedagogical Content Knowledge section, to clear the test. The goal of setting separate passing heads in each section was to ensure that licensed teachers have mas­tery over both the content and how to teach that content to elementary school students. In this statement, the Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, reaffirms his dedication to advancing education in Sindh:

“As we celebrate the success of our teachers in obtaining their teaching licenses, I am reminded of the pivotal role they play in shaping the future of our nation. This achievement under­scores our collective commitment to providing our students with the high­est standards of education. He added.

He pledge to continue working tire­lessly alongside educators, stakehold­ers, and partners to implement initia­tives that further enhance the quality of education in Sindh. Together, we will strive to create an inclusive and innovative learning environment that empowers our students to excel and thrive in an ever-changing world.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah further added that The Sindh government will con­tinue its serious efforts to take all nec­essary steps for formulating policies and implementing them. The coopera­tion from the private sector in govern­ment initiatives is evidence that we are united towards a common goal.

3023 in-service government teach­ers took this test, of which 445 teach­ers passed (14.7%), while of the 977 private sector candidates took this test, 201 passed (20.6%). Govern­ment teachers, who have secured this license, will be eligible for pro­motion into BPS-16 teaching posts while successful candidates from the private sector will be eligible for ap­pointment to BPS-16 posts, subject to Sindh Public Service Commission rules. Furthermore, the Sindh Edu­cation Department is considering an additional professional allowance for senior government teachers, who are already at BPS-16 and higher, and have secured a teaching license.

To accommodate the newly licensed teachers, the Government of Sindh has approved the creation of 700 new El­ementary School Teachers posts (eli­gible to teach grades 1-8) at BPS-16. Previously, Junior Elementary School Teachers (JEST) were being inducted at BPS-14 and were required to have completed graduation in any field. These new 700 vacancies will be re­served for only licensed Elementary School Teachers. Karachi region had the highest passing percentage in the in-service government teacher cat­egory at 31% (95 candidates passed out of 305), followed by Hyderabad region at 16% (49 passed out of 301) and Sukkur region at 15% (107 passed out of 706). Karachi region also had the highest passing percent­age in the private sector teacher cat­egory at 53% (79 passed out of 150), followed by Sukkur region at 26% (59 passed out of 228) and Larkana region at 16% (44 passed out of 271).

Sukkur region had the highest total number of passing government teach­ers at 107, followed by Karachi region with 95 passing government teachers and Larkana region with 91 passing teachers. Karachi region had the high­est number of passing private sector candidates at 79, followed by Sukkur region at 59 and Larkana region at 44. Overall, Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Sha­heed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Banbhore regions produced 174, 166, 135, 69, 58, and 38 and 6 successful candidates, respectively.