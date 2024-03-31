Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SNGPL collects fine of Rs49.6m

Our Staff Reporter
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   In a campaign against gas thieves, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) authorities in Mardan Region have collected a fine of Rs. 49.6 million. According to SNGPL sources, the fine was imposed on 514 consumers who had tampered with their meters, while another 229 were found to have obtained direct gas connections. Under the supervision of Regional Manager SNGPL Mardan Region, Akif Noor, all possible efforts and resources are being utilized to reduce gas losses.

One significant reason for the reduction in losses is the replacement of old, deteriorating lines. This year, the replacement of 60km of old lines is underway, which has not only decreased gas losses but also improved gas pressure and delivery.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1711859949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024