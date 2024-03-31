SNGPL collects fine of Rs49.6m

PESHAWAR - In a campaign against gas thieves, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) authorities in Mardan Region have collected a fine of Rs. 49.6 million. According to SNGPL sources, the fine was imposed on 514 consumers who had tampered with their meters, while another 229 were found to have obtained direct gas connections. Under the supervision of Regional Manager SNGPL Mardan Region, Akif Noor, all possible efforts and resources are being utilized to reduce gas losses.

One significant reason for the reduction in losses is the replacement of old, deteriorating lines. This year, the replacement of 60km of old lines is underway, which has not only decreased gas losses but also improved gas pressure and delivery.