Solid steps being taken to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp

RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawal­pindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema has said that the administration was tak­ing solid steps to reduce the prices of daily use items. He informed that 50 magistrates were monitoring the prices of food items in Rawalpindi district. Over 175 shopkeepers in­volved in profiteering were arrested during March, he informed. The DC said that 21 cases were registered and 19 shops were sealed on the sale of substandard items. Fines amount­ing to over Rs 4.2 million were also imposed on the retailers found in­volved in profiteering, he said add­ing, in nearly 36,000 inspections conducted and nearly 1665 viola­tions were checked. Hassan Waqar Cheema informed that the price of onion in Rawalpindi is Rs 100 less than Islamabad. There is a big whole­sale market in Islamabad which is controlled by the Islamabad adminis­tration, he said and informed that a market had recently been established in Rawat where the prices of vegeta­bles and fruits were being monitored to provide relief to the citizens.