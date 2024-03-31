Sunday, March 31, 2024
Stuttering Chelsea held 2-2 at home by 10-man Burnley

Agencies
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LONDON   -   Chelsea suffered yet another setback in their erratic season when they were held to a 2-2 home draw on Saturday by 10-man, relegation-threatened Burnley who almost claimed all three points in the dying moments. Mauricio Pochettino’s expen­sively assembled but young side looked in the driving seat when Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon was shown a sec­ond yellow card for tangling with Mykhailo Mudryk and top scorer Cole Palmer netted the penalty in the 44th min­ute. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was also shown a red card for protesting against the spot-kick decision. But Clarets’ captain Josh Cullen stunned Stamford Bridge by scoring two minutes into the second half with a shot off the outside of his boot from 20 metres. Chelsea struggled to make their numerical ad­vantage count before they re­stored their lead in the 78th when Palmer netted again, this time with a low shot after collecting a neat back-heeled pass from substitute Raheem Sterling. Burnley refused to give up though and were level again three minutes later when Dara O’Shea’s powerful head­er from a corner squeezed through Djordje Petrovic’s gloves. Chelsea searched for a winner but their defence remained fragile and Burnley substitute Jay Rodriguez hit the bar from another corner in the 88th minute.

