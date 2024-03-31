There is no better investment for the nation than planting trees: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that there is no better investment for the country than planting trees. The importance of trees in the beauty of nature cannot be denied. Na­ture also loves trees. Wherever a Muslim says Subhan ALLAH once, a tree of his name is planted in heaven, he said.

It is advisable to start the plantation cam­paign +systematically at the provincial level under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Our charitable organization will fully support the dynamic and tireless Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the suc­cess of the plantation campaign., he added. He was addressing his trustees and staff members after plant­ing a guava sapling and offering congregational prayer at the head of­fice of his trust.

Trustees Saeed Ahmed Malik, Muham­mad Sohail and Gen­eral Manager Nasir Ab­bas were also present. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that peo­ple should arrange to plant more fruit trees in the urban areas in­cluding the streets during tree planting which will help in pro­viding fruits, shade and oxygen for humans as well as birds. Due to the extinction of the fruit trees, the friendly beautiful birds are dying or migrating. He said that the cut­ting of trees should be stopped by making leg­islation. Like humans, trees are living beings and they too have chil­dren, so it cannot be al­lowed to use an axe on them, he said.