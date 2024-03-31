There is no better investment for the nation than planting trees: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that there is no better investment for the country than planting trees. The importance of trees in the beauty of nature cannot be denied. Nature also loves trees. Wherever a Muslim says Subhan ALLAH once, a tree of his name is planted in heaven, he said.
It is advisable to start the plantation campaign +systematically at the provincial level under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Our charitable organization will fully support the dynamic and tireless Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the success of the plantation campaign., he added. He was addressing his trustees and staff members after planting a guava sapling and offering congregational prayer at the head office of his trust.
Trustees Saeed Ahmed Malik, Muhammad Sohail and General Manager Nasir Abbas were also present. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that people should arrange to plant more fruit trees in the urban areas including the streets during tree planting which will help in providing fruits, shade and oxygen for humans as well as birds. Due to the extinction of the fruit trees, the friendly beautiful birds are dying or migrating. He said that the cutting of trees should be stopped by making legislation. Like humans, trees are living beings and they too have children, so it cannot be allowed to use an axe on them, he said.