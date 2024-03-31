Timely completion of development schemes top priority: IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar has said timely completion of Police Development schemes included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) is the first pri­ority.

He said all officers should complete the on­going development projects under personal supervision within the prescribed timeline. He was presiding over a meeting at the Central Po­lice Office, here on Saturday. The IG Punjab said that facilities of waiting, conference rooms and meeting rooms should be provided in centers for Public Safety and all other under construc­tion police offices.

He directed that coordination with relevant de­partments should be further improved for timely supply and completion of funds for development projects. He directed to speed up work on ongo­ing development projects including smart police stations. In the meeting, the ongoing progress on completion of smart safe cities, automation of special branch, up-gradation of offices, construc­tion and repair of police lines was reviewed.

AIG Development said that the construction of 30 police stations included in ADP will be complet­ed during the same financial year. In the meeting,