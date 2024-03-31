Sunday, March 31, 2024
Timings of two BRT Peshawar routes extended

APP
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  The timings of two routes of BRT Peshawar have been increased to facilitate people in the holy month of Ramazan.

Route ER-09 which runs from Gulbahar to Phase 6 Terminal will now be operational till 9:45pm instead of 7:25pm whereas the last bus on route SR-08 will leave at 10pm instead of 9pm. 

Bus route SR-08 runs from Gulbahar to Mall of Ha­yatabad and stops at all stations.

During the preparations for Eid and the last days of Ramazan, the rush of passengers is increasing. Look­ing after such a rush of passengers, the management of BRT Peshawar Services decided to service timing in or­der to facilitate the maximum number of passengers. 

An increase in the number of passengers has been seen on both these routes after Iftar due to which this decision was made in the larger public interest.

APP

