Top-order blitz puts Sri Lanka 314-4 in Bangladesh Test

CHATTOGRAM - A top-order batting blitz brought Sri Lanka to 314-4 and left the tourists firmly in command of the second and final Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Kusal Mendis emerged as topscorer with 93 runs in Chit­tagong while openers Dimuth Karunaratne (86) and Nishan Madushka (57) helping power the innings. Dinesh Chandimal was batting on 34 alongside skipper Dhananjaya de Silva on 15 at the stumps.

Bangladesh struggled to make an impact after being put into bowl, with Sri Lanka batting through the morning session without losing a wicket. Madush­ka was run out attempting a dou­ble shortly after lunch, but Ka­runaratne and Mendis drove the tourists forward with a 114-run stand. Hasan sent back Karunara­tne, who chopped a delivery into the stumps, before the tea break. He struck eight fours and a six in his 129-ball innings, surviving a run-out scare on 18 after a mix-up with Madushka while taking a single off Hasan Mahmud.

Shakib Al Hasan denied Men­dis his 10th Test century, forc­ing an edge to Mehidy at second slip. Hasan picked up his second wicket when Mehidy caught Angelo Mathews (23) from the same spot in the first over after the second new ball.Chandimal struck two sixes to move past his early shakiness before help­ing Sri Lanka pass the 300-run mark with a four off Hasan.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the opening Test by a resound­ing 328 runs. Veteran all-round­er Shakib Al Hasan returned for Bangladesh after a long Test ab­sence, and the hosts also hand­ed a debut to Hasan Mahmud. Sri Lanka brought Asitha Fer­nando in for injured Kasun Ra­jitha in their only change to the squad from the opening Test against Bangladesh.