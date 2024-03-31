Torrential rains wreak havoc in SW

WANA - Heavy torrential rains and stormy winds wreaked havoc in South Waziristan, resulting in the loss of 28 sheep, 7 goats, and two cows. The district, like other parts of the country, bore the brunt of strong winds and torrential downpours. Last night, the mountain ranges of Tehsil Barmal witnessed the uprooting of hundreds of pine-nut trees, causing millions of rupees in losses. Additionally, the collapse of a room’s roof led to the deaths of two cows and five goats in the area. In the Gorgora area of Wana tehsil, floods swept away 28 sheep, 7 goats, and two cows, exacerbating the toll of destruction caused by the unprecedented stormy rains and strong winds, as noted by local senior citizens. The severity of the situation has prompted demands from both the public and political circles for compensations from the provincial and federal governments for the affected individuals who suffered heavy losses.