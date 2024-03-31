Training workshop delibrates on carbon market mechanisms

ISLAMABAD - The concept of carbon trading is not just a buzzword in the glob­al environmental discourse; it is a critical mechanism for coun­tries like Pakistan to address the challenges posed by climate change while sustaining econom­ic growth.

A training workshop on under­standing carbon market mecha­nisms, held in collaboration with the Embassy of Denmark and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), signifies a pivotal step towards integrating Pakistan into the global carbon economy.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Execu­tive Director SDPI, emphasized the novelty of carbon marketing with­in Pakistan’s climate change dia­logue. The unsuccessful attempt to implement a carbon tax in 2010 and ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlight the complexities and the urgent need for effective policy instruments in this domain.

The primary goal of carbon trad­ing is to incentivize the reduc­tion of greenhouse gas emissions, thereby mitigating the impact of carbon dioxide on the environ­ment. Dr. Suleri poignantly not­ed that our very existence, ecolo­gy, food security, and livelihoods hinge on our collective efforts to preserve the environment. The transition to renewable energy, while technologically feasible, fac­es significant hurdles in terms of infrastructure development, ne­cessitating a phased approach.

The United States’ implementa­tion of an emissions trading sys­tem, with its cap-and-trade pol­icies, serves as an illustrative model. It sets a precedent for es­tablishing emission quotas and al­lows industries with surplus al­lowances to sell them, creating a market-driven approach to envi­ronmental conservation.

Pakistan’s journey towards estab­lishing a robust carbon market is underway, with policies under re­view and discussions at the Climate Change Council. The private sec­tor’s existing mechanisms provide a foundation upon which to build. The integration of such market-based approaches into Pakistan’s policy framework can catalyze sustainable development, ensuring that the na­tion’s exports remain competitive in the face of the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mecha­nism (CBAM).

Member National Assembly and founding chair of the Parliamen­tary Climate Change Caucus, For­mer Convener SDGs Taskforce, and SAPM, Romina Khurshid Alam presented participation certifi­cates and appreciated for taking up a much-needed initiative in a convincing manner. She said the country is facing serious climate catastrophes that have been trig­gered due to global GHG emissions leading to a climate crisis. The na­tion needs to keep itself abreast of the modern trends in carbon trad­ing and markets so that it can both mitigate its carbon emissions and support its adaptation endeavors. She added that the agenda of SGDs and climate change is vital for the macro-economic as well as socio­political stability of the country.

Muhammad Fawad Hayat, Dep­uty General Manager of the Na­tional Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), highlights the critical role of carbon markets as a mechanism to mitigate emis­sions. Carbon credits, which rep­resent a ton of carbon dioxide, can be multiplied to account for meth­ane—a gas 21 times more potent than CO2 in terms of global warm­ing potential. With Pakistan rank­ing as the seventh-largest meth­ane producer, the country’s GHG emissions profile is more signifi­cant than it appears.

The urgency to address these environmental challenges is evi­dent. Pakistan has set nationally determined contributions (NDCs) targets under the UNFCCC’s Con­ference of the Parties platform, aiming for various sector-based goals by 2023. However, Hayat points out that without correct­ing current practices, Pakistan risks failing to meet these targets and sustaining its development trajectory. The solution may lie in the carbon market mechanism. By participating in carbon trading, Pa­kistan can not only contribute to global emission reduction efforts but also unlock financial benefits.