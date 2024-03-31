Sunday, March 31, 2024
Transporters fined for overcharging commuters

March 31, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The Regional Transport Au­thority (RTA) here on Sat­urday imposed fines and returned money to pas­sengers who were charged excess fares by the trans­ports. The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed that during the checking on M-9 Motorway some 104 buses and vans were stopped to ensure that only the government fixed fares were being charged. According to him, his team recollected 560,000 from transporters and paid the amount back to the pas­sengers. Another sum of Rs97,500 was slapped under the head of fines of the transporters, Memon added. The Secretary said the crackdown was being carried out on a daily ba­sis as per the directions of Senior Sindh Minister for Excise and Transportation Sharjeel Inam Memon.

