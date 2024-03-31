Two citizens sustain injuries after fire erupts in gas cylinder shop

MULTAN - Two persons sustained in­juries after a fire erupted in a gas cylinder shop near Chungi 8, here on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122, a citizen called Rescue 1122 and reported an incident of fire. Rescue 1122 team rushed the site and extin­guished the fire and cor­doned off the area.

Two persons sustained injuries in the mishap.

Rescue 1122 provided treatment to the injured persons. However, one fire truck of Rescue 1122 has been deputed to the site al­though the cooling process is completed.

JICA DELEGATION VISITS EDUCATION SECRETARI­AT SOUTH PUNJAB

A high-level delegation of Japan International Coop­eration Agency (JICA) visited Education Secretariat South Punjab. The delegation met Secretary School Education Dr Obaidullah Khokhar and discussed about provision of quality education to out-of-school children, policy on modern and alternative edu­cation models in Sobh- e-Nou and transgender schools and curriculum.

According to the details, a high-level delegation headed by Chief Advisor Ms Chiho Ohashi paid visit to Educa­tion Secretariat.

On this occasion JICA Deputy Chief Advisor Abid Gul, Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul- Haq and Section Officer/Focal Per­son Trans Education Hina Chaudhry also participated in the meeting.

The Chief Advisor JICA appreciated the project of School Education South Pun­jab for providing free educa­tion to the children working in hotels, shops, fields and workshops and conceptual­izing the Sobh- e-Nou School project and successfully run­ning the project, providing quality education opportu­nities to the out-of-school (OOSC) and the most vulner­able children and youth of the society.

Ms Chiho Ohashi said that JICA would play its full role in improving the continuity of educational projects in South Punjab, equipping teachers to modern technical skills and bringing out-of-school children into schools. The Chief Advisor JICA along with her delegation also planted a commemorative plant at Education Secretariat.