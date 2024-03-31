UN says four staff wounded in south Lebanon blast

BEIRUT - United Nations peacekeepers said three military ob­servers and a translator were wounded Saturday in a blast in southern Lebanon. Peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol the so-called Blue Line, the border demarcated by the UN in 2000 when Israeli troops pulled out of southern Lebanon. The UN Truce Supervision Or­ganization (UNTSO) sup­ports the peacekeeping mission. Three UNTSO “military observers and one Lebanese language assistant on a foot patrol along the Blue Line were injured when an explo­sion occurred near their location”, UNIFIL spokes­person Andrea Tenenti said in a statement. The wounded were “evacuat­ed for medical treatment” and UNIFIL is “investigat­ing the origin of the ex­plosion”, Tenenti added. “Safety and security of UN personnel must be guaranteed,” the state­ment said, urging “all actors to cease the cur­rent heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt”. Israel and Lebanon’s He­zbollah movement have exchanged near-daily fire since Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, triggering war in Gaza.