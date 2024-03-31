US approves bombs, jets for Israel

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden has secretly authorized bil­lions of dollars in new bombs and fighter jets for Israel in recent days, according to a report in The Washington Post.

Israel’s war on Gaza continues to rage with widespread destruction, displacement and death throughout the besieged enclave. Tel Aviv has vowed to take its offensive to the southern city of Rafah where some 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge despite warning of the humanitarian fallout that would ensue. Pentagon and State Department officials said the new arms packages include more than 1800 bombs, the Post reported. According to the re­port, these are 2000-pound devices that can de­molish entire city blocks and are rarely used in populated areas. Israel, however, has used them extensively in Gaza.

Some Democrats, including allies of President Biden, say the US government has a responsibili­ty to withhold weapons in the absence of an Israe­li commitment to limit civilian casualties during a planned operation in Rafah, and ease restrictions on humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, which is on the brink of famine.