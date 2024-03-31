Monday, April 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ushna Shah hosts star-studded fun game night

Ushna Shah hosts star-studded fun game night
Web Desk
11:35 PM | March 31, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

The holy month of Ramazan is being observed by Muslims across the world.

It is the month in which schedules and routines go totally upside down.

The nights are full of fun and activities until the Sehri time approaches.

The showbiz stars also spend nights while having gossips and playing games during the holy month.

 Renowned TV actor Ushna Shah and her husband Hamza Amin are observing Ramazan in Karachi this year. They invited friends from the entertainment industry for a special game night at their place.

Many showbiz stars including Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Ali Rehman Khan, Wajahat Rauf, Sonya Hussyn, Yashma Gill and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz joined the game night festivities.

The actors were seen playing games and enjoyed the quality time till Sehri.

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1711859949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024