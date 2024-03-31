West Indies unveil squad for white-ball tour to Pakistan

ANTIGUA - The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Wom­en’s Selection Panel on Saturday an­nounced a 15-member squad for the white-ball tour to Pakistan in April- May. West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on 14 April to fea­ture in eight white-ball matches, in­cluding three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.The three ODI matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi on 18, 21 and 23 April.The ODI series will be followed by five T20Is, to be played at the same venue, starting from 26 April.The ODIs are set to begin at 330pm PKT, while the first ball in the T20Is will be bowled at 730pm PKT.

Right-arm medium pacer Kate Wilmott earned her maiden call-up to the national senior team on the back of remarkable performances in the domestic circuit.Qiana Joseph and Chedean Nation forced their way back into the team by putting on sensational performances in the do­mestic tournaments, having missed out on the last tour to Australia in 2023. Lead Selector for West Indies Women’s Cricket Ann Browne-John termed the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan “extremely important” as the side they return to international competition after almost six months.“The upcoming series against is extremely important for the team as they return to inter­national competition after almost six months, the last series being against Australia,” said Browne-John.“Apart from the three ODI, the team will get some much-needed T20 matches as they prepare to participate in the T20 World Cup later this year,” she added.

Browne-John added that the return of experienced player Na­tion will strengthen the team’s batting unit.“The return of experi­enced player Chedean Nation will strengthen the batting and 19-year-old Fast Bowler Kate Wilmott will be making her debut.“The players have just completed the regional tour­nament where some of the experi­enced players had encouraging per­formances, and it is hoped this will continue into the Pakistan series.”

WEST INDIES SQUAD: Hayley Mat­thews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jan­nillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Tay­lor, Rashada Williams, Kate Wilmott.