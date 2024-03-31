Zulfi Bukhari quits Senate election race

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari on Saturday withdrew his candidature from the upcoming Senate election in Punjab, days after a returning officer rejected his nomination papers and an appellate tribunal upheld the decision. Zulfi had filed an appeal against the decision before a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC). The bench issued notices for March 30 on his appeal. In a post on X, former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi said that his nomination papers were genuine and he was sure that his counsel Salman Akram Raja would win the case before the division bench. “But for this purpose, I will have to challenge the notification of my colleagues Hamid Khan and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas who have been declared winners in the Senate election unopposed,” he said, adding that his conscience didn’t allow him to do so. I have decided not to contest the case before the bench, he also said. On last Wednesday, seven candidates for general Senate seats in Punjab were elected unopposed after five others withdrew their candidature. The elected candidates included five from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and two were PTI-backed. The PTI-backed candidates were Hamid Khan, a senior lawyer from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas , head of the Muttahida Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM). Allama was actually the covering candied of Zulfi. Senior lawyer Salman in his media interaction also said had Zulfi not withdrawn his candidature, the notification of victory of seven candidates would have been declared null and void. Senate elections are scheduled for April 2.