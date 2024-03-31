Zulfi Bukhari quits Senate election race

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari on Satur­day withdrew his candida­ture from the upcoming Sen­ate election in Punjab, days after a returning officer re­jected his nomination papers and an appellate tribunal up­held the decision. Zulfi had filed an appeal against the de­cision before a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC). The bench issued no­tices for March 30 on his ap­peal. In a post on X, former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Paki­stanis Zulfi said that his nom­ination papers were genu­ine and he was sure that his counsel Salman Akram Raja would win the case before the division bench. “But for this purpose, I will have to chal­lenge the notification of my colleagues Hamid Khan and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas who have been declared winners in the Senate election unop­posed,” he said, adding that his conscience didn’t allow him to do so. I have decided not to contest the case before the bench, he also said. On last Wednesday, seven candi­dates for general Senate seats in Punjab were elected unop­posed after five others with­drew their candidature. The elected candidates includ­ed five from the ruling Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and two were PTI-backed. The PTI-backed can­didates were Hamid Khan, a senior lawyer from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Al­lama Raja Nasir Abbas , head of the Muttahida Wahdat­ul Muslimeen (MWM). Alla­ma was actually the covering candied of Zulfi. Senior law­yer Salman in his media inter­action also said had Zulfi not withdrawn his candidature, the notification of victory of seven candidates would have been declared null and void. Senate elections are sched­uled for April 2.