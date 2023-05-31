9 matches played on inaugural day of 1st PFF National Futsal Cup

Total 9 matches from Group A and B were played on the opening day of first ever PFF National Futsal Cup in SA Gardens Futsal Fields.

In the first match, Q Park Rangers clinched the victory against Golden F.C by 5-3. In the second match, SA Gardens outclassed Q Park Rangers by 7-0. In the last match of Group A, SA Gardens downed Golden F.C by 13-0. SA Gardens and Q Park Rangers from Group have been qualified for the next round, a round of 12.

In the first match of Group B, AL Zaki F.C triumphed over Griffin Youth F.C by 7-1. The second match was won by LST F.C by 6 – 0 against the opponent Shahid F.C. In the third match, Al Zaki F.C beat LST F.C by 4 – 2. The fourth game was clinched by Griffin Youth F.C by 5:1 against Shahid F.C. In the next game, Al Zaki F.C won by 8-4 against Shahid F.C. and in the last game of the day, LST F.C defeated Griffin Youth F.C by 4-3.

From Group B, AL Zaki F.C and LST F.C have qualified for the next round.