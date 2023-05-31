Addl DCR holds meeting to review flood preparedness and drainage

KASUR - A meeting was convened yesterday in the DC Com­mittee Room, chaired by Additional Deputy Com­missioner Revenue Syeda Tehneet Bukhari, to discuss the potential flood situation and review ar­rangements for prompt drainage of monsoon rains.

Various key officials representing departments in­cluding Rescue 1122, Health Authority, Agriculture Extension, District Disaster Management, Pakistan Army, Livestock, Irrigation, Education, Agriculture, Sui Gas, WAPDA, Highways, Buildings, Local Govern­ment, Public Health Engineering, and Civil Defense, among others, were in attendance.

During the meeting, the Additional Deputy Com­missioner Revenue urged proactive measures to safeguard the district against potential floods and emphasized the immediate drainage of monsoon rains. A comprehensive review of safety arrange­ments was conducted, and the concerned officers were directed to expedite their preparations to effectively manage any flood-related situations, particularly along the Sutlej River. Furthermore, all chief officers of municipal committees were in­structed to ensure the timely cleaning of sewage drains to facilitate efficient rainwater drainage.

The officials were also tasked with inspect­ing dams, canals, and drains, issuing fitness cer­tificates, and ensuring the proper functioning of machinery. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue emphasized the need for timely action and requested all departments to submit their pre­paredness plans promptly.