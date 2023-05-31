Addl DCR holds meeting to review flood preparedness and drainage

KASUR - A meeting was convened yesterday in the DC Committee Room, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syeda Tehneet Bukhari, to discuss the potential flood situation and review arrangements for prompt drainage of monsoon rains.
Various key officials representing departments including Rescue 1122, Health Authority, Agriculture Extension, District Disaster Management, Pakistan Army, Livestock, Irrigation, Education, Agriculture, Sui Gas, WAPDA, Highways, Buildings, Local Government, Public Health Engineering, and Civil Defense, among others, were in attendance.
During the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue urged proactive measures to safeguard the district against potential floods and emphasized the immediate drainage of monsoon rains. A comprehensive review of safety arrangements was conducted, and the concerned officers were directed to expedite their preparations to effectively manage any flood-related situations, particularly along the Sutlej River. Furthermore, all chief officers of municipal committees were instructed to ensure the timely cleaning of sewage drains to facilitate efficient rainwater drainage.
The officials were also tasked with inspecting dams, canals, and drains, issuing fitness certificates, and ensuring the proper functioning of machinery. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue emphasized the need for timely action and requested all departments to submit their preparedness plans promptly.