Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Amin reaches Morroco to attend GITEX Africa Digital summit

APP
May 31, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque Tuesday reached Casablanca (Morroco) to attend GITEX Africa Digital summit. GITEX Africa Digital Summit is being held in Morocco from May 31 to June 2, 2023, said a news release received here. The event aimed to bring together technology operators, government bodies, small and medium enterprises, start-ups, investors and scholars from Africa and the world in one platform. Syed Amin Ul Haque will share the Digital Pakistan Vision, his perspective on the current challenges and the next frontier of innovation.

