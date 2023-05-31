Army had no role in Imran's arrest: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Kha­waja Asif Tuesday re­jected the reports that the military was al­legedly involved in for­mer prime minister Imran Khan's arrest, saying the army had "no role" in it.

Speaking to journal­ists outside the parlia­ment here, the minis­ter said, "Imran Khan was not arrested by the Rangers or the military. The Rangers only assist­ed the police in carry­ing out the arrest". He also lambasted the PTI chairman for "hurling baseless accusations at the armed forces”, which he maintained was in fact an ef­fort to justify the May 9 at­tacks. “Imran Khan is now trying to explain the organ­ised attacks on military in­stallations and trying to find excuses for having instigated people [against the army],” Asif said. In an unprecedent­ed show of vandalism, pro­testors allegedly belonging to the PTI, on May 9, vandalised public and state properties and even attacked the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and Lahore corps command­er’s residence. The attack oc­curred hours after the para­military Rangers arrested Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on the orders of the National Ac­countability Bureau, from the Islamabad High Court prem­ises. The riots were followed by a stern crackdown against the former ruling party lead­ers and workers that still con­tinues. The defence minister also revealed that there had not been any discussion be­tween the allied parties of the ruling coalition over the im­position of a ban on the PTI in the wake of May 9 vandalism. Asif further said that immedi­ate dialogue could be called should the need arise. “One cannot rule out a ban on the PTI,” he added. In response to a question, Asif said that PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Shar­if will certainly return to Pa­kistan.