Army had no role in Imran's arrest: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Tuesday rejected the reports that the military was allegedly involved in former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest, saying the army had "no role" in it.
Speaking to journalists outside the parliament here, the minister said, "Imran Khan was not arrested by the Rangers or the military. The Rangers only assisted the police in carrying out the arrest". He also lambasted the PTI chairman for "hurling baseless accusations at the armed forces”, which he maintained was in fact an effort to justify the May 9 attacks. “Imran Khan is now trying to explain the organised attacks on military installations and trying to find excuses for having instigated people [against the army],” Asif said. In an unprecedented show of vandalism, protestors allegedly belonging to the PTI, on May 9, vandalised public and state properties and even attacked the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and Lahore corps commander’s residence. The attack occurred hours after the paramilitary Rangers arrested Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau, from the Islamabad High Court premises. The riots were followed by a stern crackdown against the former ruling party leaders and workers that still continues. The defence minister also revealed that there had not been any discussion between the allied parties of the ruling coalition over the imposition of a ban on the PTI in the wake of May 9 vandalism. Asif further said that immediate dialogue could be called should the need arise. “One cannot rule out a ban on the PTI,” he added. In response to a question, Asif said that PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will certainly return to Pakistan.