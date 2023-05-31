Wednesday, May 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Attacks on institutions act of anti-state elements: Kundi

Attacks on institutions act of anti-state elements: Kundi
Web Desk
10:22 PM | May 31, 2023
National

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi says the attacks on national institutions are an act of anti-state elements.

Talking to the media after visiting the decrepit building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Wednesday, he strongly condemned the PTI chief over silence on the anti-state acts and attacks on national installations.

He said the recovery should be made from PTI leaders to restore these national assets.

Faisal Karim Kundi said no dialogue will be held with those who are involved in attacking the institutions.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party has always rendered sacrifices for the supremacy of democracy and our leaders were imprisoned during the martial law period.

He said the issues of employees of Radio Pakistan will be taken up with high authorities on priority basis.

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh  

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023