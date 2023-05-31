Attacks on institutions act of anti-state elements: Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi says the attacks on national institutions are an act of anti-state elements.

Talking to the media after visiting the decrepit building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Wednesday, he strongly condemned the PTI chief over silence on the anti-state acts and attacks on national installations.

He said the recovery should be made from PTI leaders to restore these national assets.

Faisal Karim Kundi said no dialogue will be held with those who are involved in attacking the institutions.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party has always rendered sacrifices for the supremacy of democracy and our leaders were imprisoned during the martial law period.

He said the issues of employees of Radio Pakistan will be taken up with high authorities on priority basis.