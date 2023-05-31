Australian HC, Maryam explore bilateral cooperation

LAHORE - Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday. Issues relating to bilateral trade and promotion of tourism between the two countries came under discussion during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan and Australia have had a historic partnership in different fields and Paki­stan valued Australia’s role in educating Pakistani students. The PML-N leader expressed her desire to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields including education, culture, trade, and invest­ment. She said that Pakistanis living in Australia were a source of strength in the relationship be­tween the two countries. Maryam maintained that promotion of bilateral trade could lead to further strengthening of relations between the two coun­tries. She also said that joint activities in sports including cricket could provide a better environ­ment for the youth. She stressed that both the countries should take advantage of the wide pos­sibilities of cooperation especially in the fields of trade and tourism. Maryam Nawaz also thanked Australia for its humanitarian assistance to Paki­stan during the corona epidemic. Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins congratulated Mary­am Nawaz Sharif on getting the party post and thanked her for giving time for the meeting.