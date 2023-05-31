Authorities directed to accelerate work on IJP beautification project

Rawalpindi-Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta during a visit to IJP Road directed the authorities concerned to accelerate work on beautification project and complete it within shortest possible time frame.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, PML-N leader, Zia ullah Shah, DG PHA, DG RDA, CEO Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Secretary RTA and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

They also inspected water level in Nullah Leh beneath Katarian Bridge.

Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to complete Nullah Leh cleanliness work before start of Monsoon rains.

The small drains on both sides of the IJP Road should also be cleaned so that water in the Nullah Leh during monsoon rains could flow smoothly, he said.

He ordered to grow ornamental plants and saplings on IJP Road on both sides of the road. Faulty streetlights should also be repaired besides installing iron grills at bridges of the nullahs.

The commissioner instructed the officers to completely eliminate encroachments and illegal bus terminals near Pirwadhai Mor and warned that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Complete elimination of encroachments and illegal bus terminals is important to ensure smooth flow of traffic and facilitate the passengers, he said adding that all available resources were being utilized to facilitate the citizens.

He also checked the illegal transport terminals near Pirwadhai, General Bus Stand on IJP Road and inspected tree plantation after removal of encroachments.