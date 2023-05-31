Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

Pakistan and Belarus have desired to build a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership that contributes to the prosperity and wellbeing of the people of the two countries.

Addressing a joint news conference along with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said we have mutually agreed to transform the profound goodwill shared between our governments and people into a tangible cooperation across various domains.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said the long term goals for Pakistan-Belarus partnership include strengthening economic ties, expanding trade and commerce, fostering scientific collaboration, enhancing defence cooperation, promoting cultural exchanging and deepening people to people contacts.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said one key outcome of this visit is the signing of an agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Belarus on the abolition of visas for the holders of diplomatic and official passports.

He said this landmark agreement will facilitate travel and exchanges between our two countries.

He further said that an agreement was also signed between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Belarus Institute of Strategic studies.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is committed to maintaining high level engagements and visits with Belarus to further strengthen our bilateral relations and building trade.

He said both Pakistan and Belarus will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said enhancing trade and economic cooperation is of utmost importance for both the countries.

He said Pakistan has great potential for investment and business activities.

Sergei Aleinik said Belarus is committed to further develop and fortify the existing sustainable relations with Pakistan.

He offered his country's cooperation in the agricultural sector.