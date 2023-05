KHYBER - Tragedy struck in Tirah Valley, Khyber, as a 10-year-old boy lost his life on Tuesday after being bitten by a stray dog. Despite the dedicated efforts of doctors, young Hamid could not overcome the severity of the attack. The incident has prompted local traders to appeal to the TMA Barra for urgent measures to address the alarming presence of stray dogs in the area, which has posed an ongoing threat to the safety of residents.